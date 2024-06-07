Trending
June 7, 2024

Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video

By Annie Martin
Ariana Grande performed "The Boy is Mine" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" before releasing the song's music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ariana Grande performed "The Boy is Mine" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" before releasing the song's music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 7 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 30-year-old singer and actress performed her song "The Boy is Mine" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Grande channeled Catwoman with a cat-ear mask and all-black ensemble as she performed on a set designed to look like a city rooftop.

In the interview, Grande teased "The Boy is Mine" video, telling host Jimmy Fallon that the video stars Gossip Girl and You actor Penn Badgley.

"The video stars Penn Badgley, who I've been a fan of ... my entire life, so it was just so amazing to work with him. I'm such a fan," the singer said. "Super honored to have him."

Grande released "The Boy is Mine" music video Friday morning. In the video, Grande plays a Catwoman-inspired character who plans to seduce the city's mayor (Badgley) with a love potion.

"The Boy is Mine" appears on Grande's album Eternal Sunshine, released in March. The song is a reimagining of the 1998 hit by Brandy and Monica, who make a cameo in the video as news anchors.

In addition to her new music, Grande will star in Wicked, a two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel. The movie got a trailer and a shot-by-shot Lego version in May.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI

