Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 6, 2024 / 12:45 PM

Twice's Nayeon shares 'Na' highlight medley

By Annie Martin

June 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is teasing her new EP.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a highlight medley for her EP Na on Thursday.

Advertisement

The album sneak peek features clips of Na's seven tracks: "ABCD," "Butterflies," "Heaven" featuring Sam Kim, "Magic" featuring Julie of Kiss of Life, "HalliGalli," "Something" and "Count It."

Nayeon will release Na on June 14. The album is her second solo EP after Im Nayeon, released in June 2022.

Nayeon shared an album trailer for Na in May.

As a full group, Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Dark Romance' performance video
Music // 23 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Dark Romance' performance video
June 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a dance performance video for "Dark Romance," a song from her album "Starlit of Muse."
David Lynch, Chrystabell reunite on new album, music video
Music // 1 day ago
David Lynch, Chrystabell reunite on new album, music video
June 5 (UPI) -- David Lynch and "Twin Peaks: The Return" actress Chrystabell announced the album "Cellophane Memories" and released a music video for the song "Sublime Eternal Love."
Halsey shares private health battle, new song 'The End'
Music // 1 day ago
Halsey shares private health battle, new song 'The End'
June 5 (UPI) -- Halsey shared their health struggles while announcing a new album and song, "The End."
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Big Sean, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani to perform
Music // 2 days ago
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Big Sean, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani to perform
June 4 (UPI) -- Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, New Kids on the Block and other artists will take the stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Sabrina Carpenter announces new album in August, new music Thursday
Music // 2 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter announces new album in August, new music Thursday
June 3 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced her sixth album on Monday. The album will be out Aug. 23 but Carpenter plans to release new music this week.
WayV shares 'Give Me That (Korean Ver.)' music video
Music // 2 days ago
WayV shares 'Give Me That (Korean Ver.)' music video
June 3 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of K-pop group NCT, released the EP "Give Me That" and a music video for the Korean version of the song.
Tems performs new song 'Unfortunate' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 3 days ago
Tems performs new song 'Unfortunate' at Tiny Desk concert
June 3 (UPI) -- Tems performed "Unfortunate," "Me & U," "Love Me JeJe" and other songs from her forthcoming debut album at an intimate show for NPR.
Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Megan' album June 28
Music // 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Megan' album June 28
June 3 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion will release her third studio album, "Megan," on June 28.
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
Music // 3 days ago
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
June 3 (UPI) -- "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "True Colors" and "Time After Time" icon Cyndi Lauper is planning a farewell concert tour.
ABBA reunites for Swedish knighthood
Music // 4 days ago
ABBA reunites for Swedish knighthood
June 2 (UPI) -- Former ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson reunited this weekend to be knighted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement