June 5, 2024 / 1:36 PM

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Dark Romance' performance video

By Annie Martin
Moonbyul (L), pictured with Mamamoo, released a dance performance video for "Dark Romance." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
June 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Moonbyul is back with a new music video.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a performance video for her song "Dark Romance" on Monday.

The "Dark Romance" video shows Moonbyul perform the song's choreography with a group of backup dancers. The group wears coordinating military uniform-inspired outfits.

"Dark Romance" appears on Moonbyul's debut solo album, Starlit of Muse. The singer released the album in February.

Starlit of Muse also features the tracks "Intro: WWUD (What Would You Do?)," "Think About," "Touchin&Movin," "Like a Fool," "Attention Seeker," "Nolto" featuring Hanhae, "After Sunset," "Timeline," "Gold," "Memories" featuring Onewe and "Without."

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. Solar released her own solo EP, Colours, in April.

