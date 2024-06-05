Halsey shares private health battle, new song 'The End'

1 of 3 | Halsey shared their health struggles while announcing a new album and song, "The End." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Halsey is going public about their secret health battle. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared her health struggles Tuesday while announcing a new album and song, "The End."

Halsey released the song "The End" alongside a slideshow of photos and videos documenting their medical treatment and work on new music.

"long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now," they wrote on Instagram.

Halsey did not disclose her specific health issues but did tag the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their post.

In one video, the singer is seen massaging their legs while saying, "I feel like an old lady. I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. By 30 I'm having a rebirth, and I'm not gonna be sick, and I'm gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna redo my 20s in my 30s. Seriously."

Halsey also addressed her health issues in the lyrics to "The End."

"Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry," they sing.

In another line, Halsey sings about having "poison in my brain and in my blood."

Halsey previously shared their struggles with endometriosis and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

The singer released her most recent album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in August 2021.