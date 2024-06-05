Trending
June 5, 2024 / 12:46 PM

David Lynch, Chrystabell reunite on new album, music video

By Annie Martin
David Lynch and Chrystabell announced the album "Cellophane Memories" and released a music video for the song "Sublime Eternal Love." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
David Lynch and Chrystabell announced the album "Cellophane Memories" and released a music video for the song "Sublime Eternal Love." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- David Lynch and singer Chrystabell are reuniting on a new album.

Lynch, 78, and Chrystabell, 46, announced the album Cellophane Memories on Wednesday.

The pair also released a first single from the album, "Sublime Eternal Love," and a music video for the song directed by Lynch.

Lynch and Chrystabell previously collaborated on the albums This Train (2011) and Somewhere in the Nowhere (2016). Chrystabell also played Special Agent Tamara Preston in Lynch's series Twin Peaks: The Return.

"We're so very excited to announce @chrystabell and David Lynch @davidlynchtheater1 are bringing a new, mystical album to you this summer, Cellophane Memories, out August 2," record label Sacred Bones said on Instagram.

The concept for Cellophane Memories originates from "a vision that David experienced during a nighttime walk through a forest of tall trees, over the tops of which he saw a bright light."

"As he recalls it, the light became the lilt of Chrystabell's voice and revealed a secret to him. It is from these mysterious convergences of light and sound, day and night, starry sky and black forest that Chrystabell and David's collaboration has continued to blossom," Sacred Bones added. "Both artists are from the purlieus, and their work has always expressed a life outside of the world's center."

The "Sublime Eternal Love" video shows three different shots of Chrystabell singing in different lighting.

Lynch teased the project in a video last week, telling fans they can expect something "to see and hear" on June 5.

The writer and director's most recent project was Twin Peaks: Return, a revival of his series Twin Peaks that aired on Showtime in 2017. He has also discussed ideas for an animated project titled Snootworld.

