1 of 3 | Big Sean will perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The company said in a press release Tuesday that Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat and Gwen Stefani will take the stage at the musical festival Sept. 20 and 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét and other artists will also perform.

Ryan Seacrest will host the event, which will stream live on Hulu and broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations.

"The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music," said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises of iHeartMedia. "And with Hulu as the official streaming destination, the festival will reach even more fans across the country."

Advertisement ✨ @gwenstefani ✨ This is gonna be B A N A N A S! #iHeartFestival All ticket info: https://t.co/Mcn2gGAQ5E pic.twitter.com/1jrfyhrPtB— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 4, 2024

Tickets go on sale June 14 at 2 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales for Capital One cardholders to begin June 12 at 1 p.m.

"This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival includes a great lineup of artists across a variety of genres," said Byron Daub, vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing at Capital One.

#iHeartFestival is returning to Vegas with a stellar lineup!! Everything you need to know ⤵️https://t.co/d2OTSh1sB7— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 4, 2024

Doja Cat recently headlined Coachella music festival in April, where she performed new versions of her songs with South African a cappella group The Joy.

