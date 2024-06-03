June 3 (UPI) -- Chinese boy band WayV is back with new music.

WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released the EP Give Me That and a music video for the song "Give Me That (Korean Ver.)" on Monday.

The "Give Me That" video shows the members of WayV sing and dance for a panel of judges at the fictional "Give Me That" auditions.

Give Me That also features the original, Chinese version of "Give Me That" and four other tracks: "She a Wolf," "Might as Well," "New Ride" and "Don't Get Mad."

The EP is WayV's first release since the album On My Youth in November 2023.

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.