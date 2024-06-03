Trending
Music
June 3, 2024 / 7:48 AM

Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour

By Karen Butler
Cyndi Lauper waves to the crowds lining the streets at the annual WeHo Pride Parade on Santa Monica Boulevard during festivities kicking off Pride Month in West Hollywood on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Cyndi Lauper waves to the crowds lining the streets at the annual WeHo Pride Parade on Santa Monica Boulevard during festivities kicking off Pride Month in West Hollywood on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

June 3 (UPI) -- "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "True Colors" and "Time After Time" icon Cyndi Lauper is planning a farewell concert tour.

"It's official!" Live Nation wrote on X Monday.

"Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming, and we couldn't be more excited. Get ready to sing along to all your favorites and make some amazing memories. Tickets go on sale this Friday."

The tour kicks off Oct. 18 in Montreal. Stops through December will include Toronto, Detroit, Boston, New York, Nashville, Tampa and Dallas.

The double Grammy winner won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the Broadway musical Kinky Boots in 2013.

Lauper, 70, is also a vocal gay rights activist who rode a float in West Hollywood's Pride Month parade Sunday.

Cyndi Lauper turns 70: a look back

Cyndi Lauper opens for Cher at Vancouver's GM Place in Canada on August 13, 1999. Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI

