June 3, 2024 / 9:41 AM

Tems performs new song 'Unfortunate' at Tiny Desk concert

By Annie Martin
Tems performed "Unfortunate," "Me &amp; U," "Love Me JeJe" and other songs from her forthcoming debut album at an intimate show for NPR. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
June 3 (UPI) -- Tems took to the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter, 28, performed songs from her forthcoming debut studio album, Born in the Wild, during the intimate show, released Monday.

Tems performed the unreleased songs "Unfortunate" and "Forever," along with the singles "Me & U," "Ice T" and "Love Me JeJe."

The recording artist was joined by musicians Daniel Crawford, Brett Baker, Erick Walls, Eric Ingram and Robert Johnson, as well as vocalists Olivia Williams, Ashly Williams and Kadeem Nichols.

Tems will release Born in the Wild on Friday. The album also features the tracks "Special Baby (Interlude)," "Burning," "Wickedest," "Get It Right" featuring Asake, "Ready," "Gangsta," "Boy o Boy," "Free Fall" featuring J. Cole, "Voices in My Head (Interlude)," "Turn Me Up," "T-Unit," "You in My Face" and "Hold On."

Tems will promote the album with the Born in the Wild world tour, which kicks off June 12 in London and concludes Nov. 15 in Sydney.

NPR will release eight other Tiny Desk concerts from Black women artists in June to mark Black Music Month.

