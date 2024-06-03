1 of 3 | Megan Thee Stallion will release her third studio album, "Megan," on June 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion will release a new album this month. The 29-year-old rapper announced her third studio album, Megan, and its release date, June 28, on Sunday.

Megan Thee Stallion shared the news alongside the album's cover art. The cover features a large initial "M" and shows a nude Megan Thee Stallion emerging from a butterfly chrysalis.

"SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album 'MEGAN' will be coming out JUNE 28," she captioned the post.

Megan will feature the singles "Cobra," "Hiss" and "Boa," which share a snake-inspired theme and a concept of shedding ones skin.

Megan Thee Stallion is promoting the album with the Hot Girl Summer tour, which kicked off May 14 in Minneapolis and will conclude July 27 in Washington.

Megan will mark Megan Thee Stallion's first album since Traumazine, released in August 2022.