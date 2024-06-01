Advertisement
Music
June 1, 2024 / 7:13 AM

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer concert tour

By Karen Butler
Jennifer Lopez is canceling her summer concert tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jennifer Lopez is canceling her summer concert tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Pop music star Jennifer Lopez has announced she is canceling her summer concert tour.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote on her website Friday.

Advertisement

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Live Nation, producers of her This is Me... Live tour, also released a statement, explaining that Lopez is taking time off to be with "her children, family and close friends."

The tour was intended to support her latest album, which was released in February. The concert series was slated to run June through August.

Lopez, 54, also recently starred in the films Atlas, This is Me... Now: A Love Story and Shotgun Wedding; married Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor Ben Affleck in 2022; and, last month, co-chaired the Met Gala in New York.

Jennifer Lopez's career: Music, movies, red carpets

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Momsen gets rabies shots after she's bitten by bat at AC/DC concert
Music // 11 minutes ago
Taylor Momsen gets rabies shots after she's bitten by bat at AC/DC concert
June 1 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat while opening for AC/DC at a rock concert in Spain.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 28 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
June 1 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 21 hours ago
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Good Morning America'
May 31 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together performed and discussed its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow" on "Good Morning America."
GloRilla recruits Cardi B for 'Wanna Be (Remix)'
Music // 21 hours ago
GloRilla recruits Cardi B for 'Wanna Be (Remix)'
May 31 (UPI) -- GloRilla released a remix of her single "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.
Rita Ora releases 'Ask & You Shall Receive' single, music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Rita Ora releases 'Ask & You Shall Receive' single, music video
May 31 (UPI) -- Rita Ora released a single and music video for the song "Ask & You Shall Receive."
Normani releases 'Candy Paint' single on her birthday
Music // 22 hours ago
Normani releases 'Candy Paint' single on her birthday
May 31 (UPI) -- Normani released "Candy Paint," a song from her album "Dopamine," on her 28th birthday.
Eminem releases 'Houdini,' first single from new album
Music // 23 hours ago
Eminem releases 'Houdini,' first single from new album
May 31 (UPI) -- Eminem released a single and music video for "Houdini," the first song to debut from his album "The Death of Slim Shady."
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
May 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster released a performance video for "Like That," a song from its EP "BabyMons7er."
Carly Pearce shares health update, plans to adjust shows
Music // 1 day ago
Carly Pearce shares health update, plans to adjust shows
May 30 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis and will tone down her shows as she recovers.
Usher to receive lifetime achievement award at BET Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Usher to receive lifetime achievement award at BET Awards
May 30 (UPI) -- Usher will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
Will Smith attends 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere with his family
Will Smith attends 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere with his family
Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson
Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement