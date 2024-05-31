Trending
Music
May 31, 2024 / 10:53 AM

TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Good Morning America'

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together performed and discussed its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow" on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The K-pop group, also known as TXT, performed its song "Deja Vu" during Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

The members of TXT performed while wearing coordinating white and black outfits.

"Deja Vu" appears on TXT's latest EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, released in April. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making TXT the second K-pop artist to enter the chart 10 times.

The group discussed the EP's success in the GMA interview.

"It's a great honor, and we hope to be a voice of our generation. We are really grateful that many people around the world are listening to our music," Yeonjun said.

TXT previously performed "Deja Vu" on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April.

The group consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI, and made its debut in 2019.

