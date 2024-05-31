Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 31, 2024 / 9:54 AM

Rita Ora releases 'Ask & You Shall Receive' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Rita Ora released a single and music video for the song "Ask &amp; You Shall Receive." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Rita Ora released a single and music video for the song "Ask & You Shall Receive." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Rita Ora is back with new music.

The singer and actress, 33, released a single and music video for the song "Ask & You Shall Receive" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Ask & You Shall Receive" video shows Ora take over a laundromat, where she smashes the place up with a bat and takes its bags of cash.

The video is directed by Dano Cerny.

"Ask & You Shall Receive is OUT NOW! Serving a summer BOP, written by one of my favourite artists / supporters / sisters @raye," Ora wrote on Instagram. "This video, we put heart, soul, blood, lashes into one of the most ambitious, challenging, creative shoots I've ever been part of it. Thanks to every single person who brought this to my life, all my love, hope you love it too."

Ora said the laundromat is the same establishment featured in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Advertisement

"Ask & You Shall Receive" is expected to appear on Ora's forthcoming fourth studio album.

The singer released her most recent album, You & I, in July 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

GloRilla recruits Cardi B for 'Wanna Be (Remix)'
Music // 25 minutes ago
GloRilla recruits Cardi B for 'Wanna Be (Remix)'
May 31 (UPI) -- GloRilla released a remix of her single "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.
Normani releases 'Candy Paint' single on her birthday
Music // 1 hour ago
Normani releases 'Candy Paint' single on her birthday
May 31 (UPI) -- Normani released "Candy Paint," a song from her album "Dopamine," on her 28th birthday.
Eminem releases 'Houdini,' first single from new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Eminem releases 'Houdini,' first single from new album
May 31 (UPI) -- Eminem released a single and music video for "Houdini," the first song to debut from his album "The Death of Slim Shady."
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
Music // 22 hours ago
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
May 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster released a performance video for "Like That," a song from its EP "BabyMons7er."
Carly Pearce shares health update, plans to adjust shows
Music // 22 hours ago
Carly Pearce shares health update, plans to adjust shows
May 30 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis and will tone down her shows as she recovers.
Usher to receive lifetime achievement award at BET Awards
Music // 23 hours ago
Usher to receive lifetime achievement award at BET Awards
May 30 (UPI) -- Usher will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in June.
Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
May 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Jeonghan and Wonwoo will release a single album together, "This Man."
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
May 29 (UPI) -- Eminem announced his single "Houdini" with the help of magician David Blaine.
Treasure returns with 'King Kong' single, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure returns with 'King Kong' single, music video
May 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure release a single and music video for "King Kong," its first song of 2024.
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
May 27 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift performed for the first time in Portugal during the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson
Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement