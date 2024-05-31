Trending
Music
May 31, 2024 / 9:23 AM

Normani releases 'Candy Paint' single on her birthday

By Annie Martin
Normani released "Candy Paint," a song from her album "Dopamine," on her 28th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Normani released "Candy Paint," a song from her album "Dopamine," on her 28th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Normani is celebrating her birthday with a new song.

The singer released the single "Candy Paint" on Friday, which coincided with her 28th birthday.

Normani teased the "Candy Paint" music video with a photo of her wearing a black fishnet top, pencil skirt and nylons.

"candy paint is out everywhere," she captioned the post. "wanted to start my birthday off right and know that you guys have been asking. you already know the visuals are brewing but until then here y'all goooo. love you to the moon."

"Candy Paint" is the second song to debut from Normani's forthcoming debut album, Dopamine. The album also features the single "1:59" featuring Gunna, released in April.

Normani will release Dopamine on June 14.

The singer said in the May issue of Elle magazine that the album will feature both dance tracks and songs exploring her struggles.

"This body of work really is just a representation of my resilience," Normani said.

"Dopamine represents the highs and lows I've endured. it's been such an emotional roller coaster ... I really wanted to have a title that felt like it definitely encompassed everything that I feel I've been through in my journey to get to the point that I'm in right now," she added.

Normani came to fame with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2018. She has released several solo singles, including "Love Lies" with Khalid, "Motivation" and "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B.

