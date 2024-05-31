Trending
May 31, 2024 / 8:09 AM

Eminem releases 'Houdini,' first single from new album

By Annie Martin
Eminem released a single and music video for "Houdini," the first song to debut from his album "The Death of Slim Shady." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Eminem released a single and music video for "Houdini," the first song to debut from his album "The Death of Slim Shady." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Eminem is back with new music.

The 51-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song "Houdini" on Friday.

In the "Houdini" video, Eminem receives a call from Dr. Dre, who shows him that a portal from 2002 has opened in the city. Eminem takes on his younger self as he raps about "the days of old me" and what his 20-something self would think of the present day.

The video features cameos by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Shane Gillis, Pete Davidson and other celebrities.
"Houdini" is the first song to debut from Eminem's forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), a reference to his alter ego "Slim Shady."

Eminem announced the single Tuesday in a teaser featuring magician David Blaine.

The rapper has yet to share a release date for The Death of Slim Shady, although the album is expected to debut this summer.

Eminem released his most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, in January 2020.

