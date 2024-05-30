Trending
May 30, 2024 / 12:34 PM

BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video

By Annie Martin

May 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster has released a new video for its song "Like That."

The K-pop group shared a performance video for the track on Thursday.

The video shows the members of BabyMonster perform the "Like That" choreography while wearing coordinating white and black outfits.

"Like That" appears on BabyMonster's debut EP, BabyMons7er. The group released the album and a music video for "Sheesh" in April.

BabyMons7er also includes the tracks "Dream" and "Stuck in the Middle (Remix)," along with "7 version" recordings of "Stuck in the Middle" and "Batter Up" featuring all seven members.

BabyMonster will release its first full-length album in the fall.

The group consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.

