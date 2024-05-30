Trending
Music
May 30, 2024 / 11:24 AM

Usher to receive lifetime achievement award at BET Awards

By Annie Martin
Usher will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in June. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
May 30 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Usher will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year's BET Awards.

BET announced in a press release Thursday that Usher, 45, will be honored at the awards show in June.

The lifetime achievement award recognizes "industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry." Previous recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker and Busta Rhymes.

"The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards," Connie Orlando, BET EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy, said.

"From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon."

Usher has sold more than 80 million records worldwide over his three-decade career. The singer released his ninth album, Coming Home, on Feb. 9 ahead of his headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The BET Awards will take place June 30 at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and air live at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.

Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, who is up for six awards.

Usher, Alicia Keys rock the stage at Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner Usher (R) performs with Alicia Keys at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

