Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 30, 2024 / 12:21 PM

Carly Pearce shares health update, plans to adjust shows

By Annie Martin
Carly Pearce was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis and will tone down her shows as she recovers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Carly Pearce was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis and will tone down her shows as she recovers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce says she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis.

The country music singer, 34, shared the health update Thursday and said she plans to tone down her performances as she recovers.

Advertisement

"You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue," Pearce said in a video to fans.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still want to be out on the road -- it's really important to me -- but we have all decided that it's in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit," she added.

Pearce said her shows may "look a little bit different" as she strives to keep her "heart rate under control right now."

Advertisement

"And that doesn't mean that I'm not going to be completely fine, it just means right now I've got to really take this seriously," she added. "So if you're coming to the shows ... It is all going to be great, it just might look a little different. So I'm asking for a little bit of grace."

Advertisement

Pearce is the special guest on Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour, which kicked off in March. The pair will next perform Thursday in Toledo, Ohio, and have dates scheduled through June.

In addition, Pearce will release her fourth studio album, Hummingbird, on June 7.

Read More

Latest Headlines

BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
Music // 30 minutes ago
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
May 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster released a performance video for "Like That," a song from its EP "BabyMons7er."
Usher to receive lifetime achievement award at BET Awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Usher to receive lifetime achievement award at BET Awards
May 30 (UPI) -- Usher will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in June.
Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album
May 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Jeonghan and Wonwoo will release a single album together, "This Man."
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album
May 29 (UPI) -- Eminem announced his single "Houdini" with the help of magician David Blaine.
Treasure returns with 'King Kong' single, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure returns with 'King Kong' single, music video
May 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure release a single and music video for "King Kong," its first song of 2024.
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
May 27 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift performed for the first time in Portugal during the weekend.
Lizzo reacts to 'South Park' jabs: 'I really showed the world how to love yourself'
Music // 3 days ago
Lizzo reacts to 'South Park' jabs: 'I really showed the world how to love yourself'
May 27 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lizzo shared on Instagram her reaction to recent jokes made about her in the animated comedy, "South Park: The End of Obesity."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
May 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
NewJeans steps out in 'How Sweet' music video
Music // 6 days ago
NewJeans steps out in 'How Sweet' music video
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group NewJeans released a single and music video for the song "How Sweet."
Zach Bryan releases 'Pink Skies,' first single from new album
Music // 6 days ago
Zach Bryan releases 'Pink Skies,' first single from new album
May 24 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan released "Pink Skies (Eulogy)," a song from his album "The Great American Bar Scene."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe
Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement