May 29, 2024 / 12:33 PM

Seventeen's Jeonghan, Wonwoo tease 'This Man' single album

By Annie Martin

May 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Jeonghan and Wonwoo are teasing their new single album.

The K-pop stars, both members of the boy band Seventeen, shared art for the album This Man on Wednesday.

The teaser, titled "Into the Dream," shows the singers mirroring each other in a reflection.

Jeonghan and Wonwoo will release the single album June 17.

Seventeen previously shared a "montage" teaser for This Man that showed an artist creating a drawing and asking, "Have you seen this man?"

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Joshua, Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, S.Coups, Jun, Hoshi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino. The group released the greatest hits album 17 is Right Here and a music video for "Cheers to Youth" this month.

