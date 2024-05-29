Trending
Music
May 29, 2024 / 9:45 AM

Eminem to release 'Houdini' single ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Eminem announced his single "Houdini" with the help of magician David Blaine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Eminem announced his single "Houdini" with the help of magician David Blaine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Eminem will release a new single, "Houdini," on Friday.

The 51-year-old rapper announced the song Tuesday in a teaser featuring magician David Blaine.

The teaser shows Eminem and Blaine discuss collaborating during a FaceTime call, with Eminem asking Blaine, "What I was wondering is like, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do a stunt or something?"

Blaine responds with, "You mean something like this?" before downing a glass of wine and biting into the glass.

"Well, for my last trick, I'mma make my career disappear," Eminem replies before hanging up abruptly.

"Houdini" is the lead single from Eminem's forthcoming 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), a reference to his alter ego "Slim Shady."

Eminem teased the album in April with a clip from the fake true-crime show Detroit Murder Files featuring 50 Cent.

The rapper released his most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, in January 2020.

