May 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "King Kong" on Tuesday.

The "King Kong" video shows the members of Treasure undergo experiments in a laboratory and perform on a stage surrounded by enormous bones.

In the lyrics, the group sings about having a heart "like King Kong" and being filled up with love for a love interest.

"King Kong" is Treasure's first new song of 2024 and its first release since the album Reboot in July 2023.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeon-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group made its debut in 2020.