Music
May 27, 2024 / 9:48 AM

Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'

By Karen Butler
Taylor Swift played two shows in Portugal over the weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Taylor Swift played two shows in Portugal over the weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift performed for the first time in Portugal during the weekend.

"It's official, I left my [heart] in Lisbon," Swift posted on X on Sunday.

"My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home. I'll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada."

The Grammy winner headlined two shows for her Eras tour in Lisbon on Friday and Saturday.

"When I first walked out on this stage, when I first appeared at the beginning of the show, and I looked out and saw this crowd, you took my breath away," Swift told the audience of 64,000 at the first show.

"My heart was beating so fast. You just made me feel so lucky to be here with you tonight. Thank you so much for coming to this show."

