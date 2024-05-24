Trending
May 24, 2024 / 9:24 AM

RM of BTS releases new album, 'Lost!' music video

By Annie Martin
RM released the solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person" and a music video for the single "Lost!" File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | RM released the solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person" and a music video for the single "Lost!" File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is back with new music.

The K-pop star and member of BTS released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and a music video for the song "Lost!" on Friday.

The "Lost!" video opens with RM performing on the fictional Lost! Show. The singer is then seen trapped with other office workers, who help him reach the stage of the show.

The video is written and directed by Aube Perrie, with San Yawn as creative director.

Right Place, Wrong Person also features the single "Come Back to Me," which RM released a music video for earlier this month.

The other tracks include: "Right People, Wrong Place," "Nuts," "Out of Love," "Domodachi" featuring Little Simz, "? (Interlude)," "Groin," "Heaven," "Around the World in a Day" featuring Moses Sumney and "ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)."

BigHit Music previously said Right Place, Wrong Person will capture "some of the universal emotions we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn't fit in."

The album is RM's follow-up to his debut solo album, Indigo, released in December 2022.

As a full group, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has been on hiatus since 2022.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

