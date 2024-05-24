Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 24, 2024 / 12:15 PM

NewJeans steps out in 'How Sweet' music video

By Annie Martin
NewJeans released a music video for the single "How Sweet." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
NewJeans released a music video for the single "How Sweet." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "How Sweet" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "How Sweet" video shows the members of NewJeans get playful as they get caught in a sprinkler and step out in the city on a sunny day.

NewJeans released "How Sweet" as a single alongside the track "Bubble Gum" on Friday.

The group previously shared a music video for "Bubble Gum" that shows the members lounge around at home and a road trip to a beach.

NewJeans will also release a pair of songs in Japanese, "Supernatural" and "Right Now," in June.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zach Bryan releases 'Pink Skies,' first single from new album
Music // 15 minutes ago
Zach Bryan releases 'Pink Skies,' first single from new album
May 24 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan released "Pink Skies (Eulogy)," a song from his album "The Great American Bar Scene."
Nelly Furtado performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 1 hour ago
Nelly Furtado performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
May 24 (UPI) -- Nelly Furtato performed "Say It Right," "Promiscuous," "I'm Like a Bird" and other songs at an intimate show for NPR.
Charlie Puth releases 'Hero,' one of his 'hardest' songs to write
Music // 2 hours ago
Charlie Puth releases 'Hero,' one of his 'hardest' songs to write
May 24 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released the single "Hero" after being inspired by fellow singer Taylor Swift.
RM of BTS releases new album, 'Lost!' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
RM of BTS releases new album, 'Lost!' music video
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM released the solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person" and a music video for the single "Lost!"
Seventeen overcomes in 'Cheers to Youth' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
Seventeen overcomes in 'Cheers to Youth' music video
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a music video for "Cheers to Youth," a song from its greatest hits album "17 is Right Here."
Celine Dion reflects on career, health struggles in 'I Am' documentary trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Celine Dion reflects on career, health struggles in 'I Am' documentary trailer
May 23 (UPI) -- "I Am: Celine Dion," a new film about Celine Dion and her battle with stiff person syndrome, is coming to Prime Video.
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
RM of BTS teases 'Lost,' title track from new album
Music // 1 day ago
RM of BTS teases 'Lost,' title track from new album
May 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM shared a teaser for "Lost!," a song from his solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person."
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X fight over man in 'He Knows' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X fight over man in 'He Knows' music video
May 22 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released a music video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X.
Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
Music // 2 days ago
Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
May 22 (UPI) -- Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives will be honored during Latin Grammys week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Google Doodle spotlights Mexican dish Chilaquiles
Google Doodle spotlights Mexican dish Chilaquiles
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Mike Rowe's documentary 'Something to Stand For' heads to theaters in June
Mike Rowe's documentary 'Something to Stand For' heads to theaters in June
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement