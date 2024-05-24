NewJeans released a music video for the single "How Sweet." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music. The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "How Sweet" on Friday. Advertisement

The "How Sweet" video shows the members of NewJeans get playful as they get caught in a sprinkler and step out in the city on a sunny day.

NewJeans released "How Sweet" as a single alongside the track "Bubble Gum" on Friday.

The group previously shared a music video for "Bubble Gum" that shows the members lounge around at home and a road trip to a beach.

NewJeans will also release a pair of songs in Japanese, "Supernatural" and "Right Now," in June.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in 2022.