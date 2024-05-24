Trending
Nelly Furtado performs hits at Tiny Desk concert

By Annie Martin
Nelly Furtato performed "Say It Right," "Promiscuous," "I'm Like a Bird" and other songs at an intimate show for NPR. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
May 24 (UPI) -- Nelly Furtado took to the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The singer-songwriter, 45, performed her hits during the intimate show, released Friday.

Furtado performed "Say It Right," "Promiscuous," "I'm Like a Bird" and the "Get Ur Freak On (Remix)," along with her new single "Love Bites."

Her set also included "Explode," "Powerless (Say What You Want)," "All Good Things (Come to an End)," "Eat Your Man," "Give It to Me" and "Maneater."

Furtado was joined by vocalists Jim Beanz and Anjulie Persaud, musicians Hrag Sanbalian, Daniel Stone, William Lamoureux, Brian West and Lionel Jarvis, and DJ Lil' Jaz.

Furtado released her most recent album, The Ride, in March 2017 and has since released several singles, including "Eat Your Man" with Dom Dolla, "Keep Going Up" with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake and "Gala y Dalí" with Juanes.

She released "Love Bites" with Tove Lo and SG Lewis on Wednesday.

