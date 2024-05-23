Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 23, 2024 / 12:47 PM

Seventeen overcomes in 'Cheers to Youth' music video

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a music video for "Cheers to Youth," a song from its greatest hits album "17 is Right Here." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment
Seventeen released a music video for "Cheers to Youth," a song from its greatest hits album "17 is Right Here." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

May 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "Cheers to Youth" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Cheers to Youth" video shows the members of Seventeen overcome stress, loneliness and other challenges to find happiness and connection.

The song is performed by the Seventeen vocal team, consisting of Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan.

"Cheers to Youth" is one of four new songs on Seventeen's greatest hits album 17 Right is Here, released earlier this month.

The other new tracks include "Maestro," "Spell" and "Lalali," which Seventeen shared a music video for May 9.

Seventeen will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut Sunday.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, S.Coups, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Celine Dion reflects on career, health struggles in 'I Am' documentary trailer
Music // 2 hours ago
Celine Dion reflects on career, health struggles in 'I Am' documentary trailer
May 23 (UPI) -- "I Am: Celine Dion," a new film about Celine Dion and her battle with stiff person syndrome, is coming to Prime Video.
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Music // 4 hours ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
RM of BTS teases 'Lost,' title track from new album
Music // 23 hours ago
RM of BTS teases 'Lost,' title track from new album
May 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM shared a teaser for "Lost!," a song from his solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person."
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X fight over man in 'He Knows' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X fight over man in 'He Knows' music video
May 22 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released a music video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X.
Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
Music // 1 day ago
Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
May 22 (UPI) -- Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives will be honored during Latin Grammys week.
Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik performed "Alienated," a single from his album "Room Under the Stairs," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish performed "Lunch," the lead single from her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
Music // 2 days ago
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
May 21 (UPI) -- The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2, 2025, and air on CBS.
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 2 days ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Ryan Coogler
Famous birthdays for May 23: Joan Collins, Ryan Coogler
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement