Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 23, 2024 / 8:38 AM

Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids performed "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Stray Kids performed "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids took to the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The K-pop group performed its single "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth during Wednesday's episode of the talk show.

Advertisement

Stray Kids wore coordinating white and pale blue outfits as they performed against soft blue lighting.

"SKZ nailed the stage at @KellyClarksonTV! Thank you for tuning in," the group wrote on social media.

Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Lose My Breath" on May 10 and followed up with a live performance video this week.

The group has also released two remixes of the song, "Lose My Breath (Stray Kids Ver.)" and "Lose My Breath (Soft Garage Ver.)" featuring Charlie Puth.

Advertisement

"Lose My Breath" marks Stray Kids' first release since the EP Rock-Star in November 2023.

Stray Kids also made headlines this month as the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala. The members wore custom Tommy Hilfiger outfits at the event.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

Read More

Latest Headlines

RM of BTS teases 'Lost,' title track from new album
Music // 19 hours ago
RM of BTS teases 'Lost,' title track from new album
May 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM shared a teaser for "Lost!," a song from his solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person."
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X fight over man in 'He Knows' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X fight over man in 'He Knows' music video
May 22 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released a music video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X.
Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
Music // 20 hours ago
Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
May 22 (UPI) -- Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives will be honored during Latin Grammys week.
Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 21 hours ago
Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik performed "Alienated," a single from his album "Room Under the Stairs," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Music // 22 hours ago
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish performed "Lunch," the lead single from her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
Music // 1 day ago
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
May 21 (UPI) -- The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2, 2025, and air on CBS.
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 1 day ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
Music // 2 days ago
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
May 20 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement