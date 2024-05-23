Trending
Music
May 23, 2024 / 10:57 AM

Celine Dion reflects on career, health struggles in 'I Am' documentary trailer

By Annie Martin
"I Am: Celine Dion," a new film about Celine Dion and her battle with stiff person syndrome, is coming to Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 23 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the film Thursday featuring Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion.

I Am explores the life and career of Dion, 56, with a focus on her battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that has affected her ability to walk and sing.

The trailer features footage from Dion's career onstage and moments from her life today.

"I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit, it's been a struggle," the star says of her health issues.

"I miss it so much. The people. I miss them," she adds of performing. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. And I won't stop."

I Am is directed by Irene Taylor and produced by Vermilion Films in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit," an official description reads.

I Am: Celine Dion premieres June 25 on Prime Video.

Celine Dion turns 55: a look back

Dion rehearses at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Dec. 9, 1997, for the Dec. 10 live television production of "Gift of Song" which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Committee for UNICEF. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

