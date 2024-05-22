1 of 3 | RM shared a teaser for "Lost!," a song from his solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer RM is teasing his new song "Lost!" The K-pop star and member of BTS shared a teaser for the track Wednesday. Advertisement

The video shows a group of people standing and staring up at a light coming from a hole in the ceiling. When the light goes out, the people snap to attention and face the camera.

"Lost!" is the title track from RM's forthcoming second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The singer will release the album Friday.

Right Place, Wrong Person also features the pre-release single "Come Back to Me" and nine other tracks: "Right People, Wrong Place," "Nuts," "Out of Love," "Domodachi" featuring Little Simz, "? (Interlude)," "Groin," "Heaven," "Around the World in a Day" featuring Moses Sumney and "ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)."

BigHit Music previously said the album will capture "some of the universal emotions we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn't fit in."

As a full group, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has been on hiatus since 2022.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances