Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 22, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Zayn Malik performed "Alienated" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Zayn Malik performed "Alienated" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer-songwriter, 31, performed his song "Alienated" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

"Alienated" is a single from Malik's fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs. The singer released the album last week.

Room Under the Stairs also features the singles "What I Am" and "Stardust," along with 12 other tracks.

"Thank you for all your unwavering love and support. I hope you love this record just as much as I loved creating it," Malik wrote Friday on Instagram.

The singer previously said that Room Under the Stairs will give listeners an insight into him "personally as a human being," including his ambitions and fears.

"It's just me writing this. I didn't want anybody else to be in-between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it," he added.

Malik came to fame with One Direction and left the boy band in 2015.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish performed "Lunch," the lead single from her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
Music // 23 hours ago
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
May 21 (UPI) -- The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2, 2025, and air on CBS.
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 1 day ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
Music // 2 days ago
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
May 20 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October.
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Music // 2 days ago
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
May 20 (UPI) -- Abi Carter was declared the winner of "American Idol" Season 22 on Sunday night.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
Music // 5 days ago
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person."
New Kids on the Block release 'Still Kids,' first album in 11 years
Music // 5 days ago
New Kids on the Block release 'Still Kids,' first album in 11 years
May 17 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block released "Still Kids," their first album in over 11 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
Pixar announces largest layoff in animation studio's history
Pixar announces largest layoff in animation studio's history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement