May 22 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer-songwriter, 31, performed his song "Alienated" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.
"Alienated" is a single from Malik's fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs. The singer released the album last week.
Room Under the Stairs also features the singles "What I Am" and "Stardust," along with 12 other tracks.
"Thank you for all your unwavering love and support. I hope you love this record just as much as I loved creating it," Malik wrote Friday on Instagram.
The singer previously said that Room Under the Stairs will give listeners an insight into him "personally as a human being," including his ambitions and fears.
"It's just me writing this. I didn't want anybody else to be in-between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it," he added.
Malik came to fame with One Direction and left the boy band in 2015.