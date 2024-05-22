Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 22, 2024 / 11:47 AM

Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year

By Annie Martin
Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives will be honored during Latin Grammys week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives will be honored during Latin Grammys week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Carlos Vives has been announced as the Latin Recording Academy's new Person of the Year.

The academy will honor Vives, a Colombian singer-songwriter, for his more than three-decade career as a singer and composer, along with his commitment to environmental and social initiatives.

Advertisement

"Carlos Vives is one of the most prolific and beloved artists of our time, whose commitment to Latin music and support for the new generations truly personifies the values of our Academy," Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said in a press release. "We honor him as our Person of the Year for his vast contributions to our musical heritage and for his many philanthropic initiatives."

Vives, 62, is an 18-time Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy winner who has sold more than 20 million albums. His hits include "La Gota Fría," "Pa' Mayte," "La Tierra Del Olvido," "Fruta Fresca" and "Volví A Nacer."

Advertisement

"I am honored and moved to have been chosen as the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. It is the reward for an authentic journey, for a wonderful team and, above all, it is the recognition of the musical spirits of our Latin American diversity. These spirits taught us to love and enrich our language, to take care of it and to respect it in order to exalt humanity with it," the singer said.

Vives will be honored at a special gala and tribute concert during Latin Grammys week. 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammys.

Past Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year honorees include Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Solís, Rubén Blades, Juanes, Maná, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik performed "Alienated," a single from his album "Room Under the Stairs," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish performed "Lunch," the lead single from her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
Music // 1 day ago
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
May 21 (UPI) -- The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2, 2025, and air on CBS.
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 1 day ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
Music // 2 days ago
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
May 20 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October.
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Music // 2 days ago
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
May 20 (UPI) -- Abi Carter was declared the winner of "American Idol" Season 22 on Sunday night.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
Music // 5 days ago
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
Pixar announces largest layoff in animation studio's history
Pixar announces largest layoff in animation studio's history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement