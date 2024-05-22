1 of 3 | Camila Cabello released a music video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is back with a new music video. The 27-year-old singer released a video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X on Wednesday. Advertisement

The playful "He Knows" video shows Cabello and Lil Nas X fight over a man in a club, only to discover the guy is a mannequin.

"can we pinky promise to never fight over a boy again? @lilnasx," Cabello wrote on Instagram. "HE KNOWS MUSIC VID OUT NOW."

Cabello and Lil Nas X released a single for "He Knows" earlier this month.

Advertisement

The song appears on Cabello's forthcoming fourth studio album, C,XOXO. The album also features the single "I Luv It."

Cabello will release C,XOXO, her first album in over two years, on June 28.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X released his debut album, Montero, in September 2021. The singer and rapper is expected to release the mixtape Nasarati 2 this year.

Camila Cabello turns 26: a look back

Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 11, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo