Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 22, 2024 / 12:58 PM

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X fight over man in 'He Knows' music video

By Annie Martin
Camila Cabello released a music video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Camila Cabello released a music video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old singer released a video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The playful "He Knows" video shows Cabello and Lil Nas X fight over a man in a club, only to discover the guy is a mannequin.

"can we pinky promise to never fight over a boy again? @lilnasx," Cabello wrote on Instagram. "HE KNOWS MUSIC VID OUT NOW."

Cabello and Lil Nas X released a single for "He Knows" earlier this month.

Advertisement

The song appears on Cabello's forthcoming fourth studio album, C,XOXO. The album also features the single "I Luv It."

Cabello will release C,XOXO, her first album in over two years, on June 28.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X released his debut album, Montero, in September 2021. The singer and rapper is expected to release the mixtape Nasarati 2 this year.

Camila Cabello turns 26: a look back

Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 11, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
Music // 1 hour ago
Carlos Vives announced as Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year
May 22 (UPI) -- Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives will be honored during Latin Grammys week.
Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Zayn Malik performs 'Alienated' on 'The Tonight Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik performed "Alienated," a single from his album "Room Under the Stairs," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'
May 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish performed "Lunch," the lead single from her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
Music // 1 day ago
Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony
May 21 (UPI) -- The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2, 2025, and air on CBS.
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 1 day ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
Music // 2 days ago
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
May 20 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October.
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Music // 2 days ago
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
May 20 (UPI) -- Abi Carter was declared the winner of "American Idol" Season 22 on Sunday night.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
Pixar announces largest layoff in animation studio's history
Pixar announces largest layoff in animation studio's history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement