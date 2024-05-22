Trending
May 22, 2024 / 9:53 AM

Billie Eilish performs 'Lunch' on 'The Late Show'

By Annie Martin
Billie Eilish performed "Lunch" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Billie Eilish performed "Lunch" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter performed her song "Lunch" during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

"Lunch" is the lead single from Eilish's album Hit Me Hard and Soft, released last week.

The album is co-written by Eilish and her brother, singer-songwriter and producer Finneas O'Connell, and features nine other songs: "Skinny," "Chihiro," "Birds of a Feather," "Wildflower," "The Greatest," "L'Amour de ma vie," "The Diner," "Bittersuite" and "Blue."

In the interview, Eilish discussed how she spent hours in a tank of freezing water in order to create the album cover she envisioned for Hit Me Hard and Soft.

"This was the day after this last Grammys, actually. I woke up at 7 a.m. I woke up. I dyed my hair black," the singer recalled.

"I went to this random place in Santa Clarita or some nonsense," she said. "There's a tank in this giant place and it was like, ten feet deep. I popped my little [expletive] in there and I was in there for six hours."

Eilish then explained how she wanted the visuals of the album to make people think.

"The point of it is to, it's supposed to be like a lot of my inspirations for the visuals on this album were optical illusion-type things, like things that just make you question it or think about it for longer," she said.

Eilish will promote Hit Me Hard and Soft with a new tour that begins Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada.

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

