Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 21, 2024 / 9:04 AM

Le Sserafim performs 'Smart' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

By Annie Martin
Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim took to the stage on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The K-pop group performed its single "Smart" during Tuesday's episode of the talk show.

Advertisement

Host Jennifer Hudson introduced Le Sserafim as a group "leading the next generation of K-pop."

The members of Le Sserafim performed while wearing coordinating white and brown tops and mini skirts.

"Smart" appears on Le Sserafim's EP Easy. The group released the EP and a music video for its song of the same name in February.

Easy also features the song "Good Bones," "Swan Song" and "We Got So Much."

Le Sserafim told USA Today at the time that Easy explores confidence through vulnerability.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group made its debut in 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
Music // 2 minutes ago
Muse's Matthew Bellamy, wife Elle announce birth of son
May 21 (UPI) -- Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
Music // 20 hours ago
Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
Music // 22 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas
May 20 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October.
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Music // 1 day ago
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
May 20 (UPI) -- Abi Carter was declared the winner of "American Idol" Season 22 on Sunday night.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
May 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
Music // 3 days ago
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person."
New Kids on the Block release 'Still Kids,' first album in 11 years
Music // 3 days ago
New Kids on the Block release 'Still Kids,' first album in 11 years
May 17 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block released "Still Kids," their first album in over 11 years.
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
May 17 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a single and music video for the song "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)."
Sabrina Carpenter teases 'SNL' spot, releases new versions of 'Espresso'
Music // 3 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter teases 'SNL' spot, releases new versions of 'Espresso'
May 17 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter joined Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang in a teaser for "Saturday Night Live" and released five new versions of her single "Espresso."
Doja Cat releases three reimagined songs with The Joy
Music // 4 days ago
Doja Cat releases three reimagined songs with The Joy
May 17 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released new versions of "Disrespectful," "Shutcho" and "Acknowledge Me" with South African a cappella group The Joy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement