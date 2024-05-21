Le Sserafim performed its single "Smart" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim took to the stage on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The K-pop group performed its single "Smart" during Tuesday's episode of the talk show. Advertisement

Host Jennifer Hudson introduced Le Sserafim as a group "leading the next generation of K-pop."

The members of Le Sserafim performed while wearing coordinating white and brown tops and mini skirts.

"Smart" appears on Le Sserafim's EP Easy. The group released the EP and a music video for its song of the same name in February.

Easy also features the song "Good Bones," "Swan Song" and "We Got So Much."

Le Sserafim told USA Today at the time that Easy explores confidence through vulnerability.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group made its debut in 2022.