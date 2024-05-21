Grammy Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2, 2025, and air on CBS. Photo courtesy of The Recording Academy

May 21 (UPI) -- The Grammy Awards will return in February 2025. CBS and the Recording Academy announced in a press release Tuesday that the 67th annual Grammys will take place Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The show will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

#GRAMMYs Key Dates: ⭐️ Sept. 16, 2023 - Aug. 30, 2024: Product Eligibility Period Oct.4, 2024 - Oct.15, 2024: 1st Round Voting Nov. 8, 2024: GRAMMY Nominations Dec.12, 2024 - Jan.3, 2025: Final Round Voting Feb. 2, 2025: 67th GRAMMY Awards ➡️ https://t.co/aRC2zNAskY pic.twitter.com/i10X6XkhIr— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) May 21, 2024

The Recording Academy presents the Grammys to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

First round voting will run Oct. 4-15, with nominations to be announced Nov. 8. Final round voting will take place Dec. 12-Jan. 3, 2025.

This year's Grammys took place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena and aired on CBS. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and SZA were among the big winners of the night.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Other award shows have announced 2025 ceremony dates, including the BAFTA Film Awards (Feb. 16, 2025) and the SAG Awards (Feb. 23, 2025).