May 20, 2024 / 12:48 PM

Stray Kids perform 'Lose My Breath' in live video

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Stray Kids gave a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids performs "Lose My Breath" live in a new video.

The K-pop group shared a video Monday that shows the members giving a live performance of the "Stray Kids version" of the song.

In the video, the members of Stray Kids sing while sitting together on stools in a warehouse. The group wears coordinating black-and-white outfits.

The original version of "Lose My Breath" features American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. Stray Kids released a single and music video for the song earlier this month.

"Lose My Breath" marks Stray Kids' first release since the EP Rock-Star in November 2023.

Stray Kids also made a splash this month as the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala. The members wore custom Tommy Hilfiger outfits at the event.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

