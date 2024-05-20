Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye

1 of 5 | Abi Carter (C) was crowned the winner of "American Idol" on Sunday night. She is pictured here with host Ryan Seacrest and runner-up Will Moseley. Photo courtesy of ABC

Carter sang Billie Eilish's Oscar-winning song, "What Was I Made For?", from the movie Barbie during the 3-hour finale.

The episode included performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Fantasia Barrino, Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, Seal and New Kids on the Block, and featured the emotional departure of judge Katy Perry after seven seasons.

Female contestants from the show also sang a medley of Perry's hits like "Teenage Dream," "Dark Horse" and "California Gurls" as a tribute to her.

Perry cried at times and was comforted by the other judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

She also ate a slice of pizza and debuted a dress adorned with photos of many of the contestants from her time on the show.

ABC has not announced Perry's replacement for Season 23 on ABC.