May 20, 2024 / 7:56 AM

Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye

By Karen Butler
Abi Carter (C) was crowned the winner of "American Idol" on Sunday night. She is pictured here with host Ryan Seacrest and runner-up Will Moseley. Photo courtesy of ABC
May 20 (UPI) -- Abi Carter was declared the winner of American Idol Season 22 on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old singer from California beat out fellow finalists Will Moseley and Jack Blocker for the honor.

Carter sang Billie Eilish's Oscar-winning song, "What Was I Made For?", from the movie Barbie during the 3-hour finale.

The episode included performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Fantasia Barrino, Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, Seal and New Kids on the Block, and featured the emotional departure of judge Katy Perry after seven seasons.

Female contestants from the show also sang a medley of Perry's hits like "Teenage Dream," "Dark Horse" and "California Gurls" as a tribute to her.

Perry cried at times and was comforted by the other judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

She also ate a slice of pizza and debuted a dress adorned with photos of many of the contestants from her time on the show.

ABC has not announced Perry's replacement for Season 23 on ABC.

