Music
May 20, 2024 / 11:02 AM

Lenny Kravitz announces 'Blue Electric Light' show in Las Vegas

By Annie Martin
Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Lenny Kravitz will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in October. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

May 20 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz has announced Blue Electric Light, a limited time residency show in Las Vegas.

The singer and musician, who turns 60 years old on Sunday, will perform a series of concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM in October.

The Blue Electric Light show shares a name with Kravitz's forthcoming 12th studio album, set for release Friday.

The concerts will take place Oct. 18-19, 23 and 25-26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday at 1p.m. Fan club pre-sales start Wednesday at 1 p.m., while pre-sales for MGM Rewards, SiriusXM subscribers and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will follow Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Blue Electric Light album features the singles "TK421" and "Human," along with 10 other songs. The album is Kravitz's first in nearly 6 years, since Raise Vibration in 2018.

Kravitz said in a new interview with Flaunt magazine that his "sole purpose in music and in art is to amplify love."

"That is what I love to do. That's the message to continually project. There's not enough. It's endless. I could write about love for a thousand years. Love is endless," the singer added.

Kravitz also confirmed plans for a future world tour.

