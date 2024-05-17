Trending
Music
May 17, 2024 / 11:05 AM

RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list

By Annie Martin
RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is teasing his new album.

The K-pop star and member of BTS shared a track list for his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on Friday.

RM unveiled the track list with a puzzle for fans to solve. The finished puzzle depicts the album's 11 tracks, including the single "Come Back to Me."

Right Place, Wrong Person features the tracks:

"Right People, Wrong Place"

"Nuts"

"Out of Love"

"Domodachi" featuring Little Simz

"? (Interlude)"

"Groin"

"Heaven"

"Lost!"

"Around the World in a Day" featuring Moses Sumney

"ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)"

"Come Back to Me"

RM released a single and music video for "Come Back to Me" last week. The music video is written, directed and produced by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin.

BigHit Music previously said Right Place, Wrong Person will capture "some of the universal emotions we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn't fit in."

RM will release the album May 24.

As a full group, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has been on hiatus since 2022.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

