RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list

1 of 3 | RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is teasing his new album. The K-pop star and member of BTS shared a track list for his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on Friday. Advertisement

RM unveiled the track list with a puzzle for fans to solve. The finished puzzle depicts the album's 11 tracks, including the single "Come Back to Me."

Right Place, Wrong Person features the tracks:

"Right People, Wrong Place"

"Nuts"

"Out of Love"

"Domodachi" featuring Little Simz

"? (Interlude)"

"Groin"

"Heaven"

"Lost!"

"Around the World in a Day" featuring Moses Sumney

"ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)"

"Come Back to Me"

RM released a single and music video for "Come Back to Me" last week. The music video is written, directed and produced by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin.

BigHit Music previously said Right Place, Wrong Person will capture "some of the universal emotions we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn't fit in."

RM will release the album May 24.

As a full group, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has been on hiatus since 2022.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances