May 17, 2024 / 9:44 AM

Sabrina Carpenter teases 'SNL' spot, releases new versions of 'Espresso'

By Annie Martin
Sabrina Carpenter joined Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang in a teaser for "Saturday Night Live" and released five new versions of her single "Espresso." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 17 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is teasing her upcoming guest spot on Saturday Night Live.

The singer and actress, 25, appeared in a teaser for Saturday's show alongside guest host Jake Gyllenhaal and cast member Bowen Yang. Carpenter will perform as the musical guest in the episode.

In the teaser, Yang appears to compliment Carpenter on her summer hit "Espresso" before breaking out in a different song.

"Summertime is coming, everybody is into board shorts," the actor and comedian sings.

When Carpenter informs Yang that it is not her song, Gyllenhaal insists it is and sings, "Summertime, board shorts! Hanging by the boardwalk with all my friends and stuff."

"Wait, that's actually really good, guys," Carpenter responds.

Saturday's episode will mark the SNL Season 49 finale.

Ahead of her SNL debut, Carpenter released an EP featuring five new versions of her single "Espresso."

"Espresso (Decaf Version)," "Espresso (Espressooooo Version)," "Espresso (Mochapella Version)," "Espresso (Double Shot Version)" and "Espresso (On Vacation Version)" reimagine the hit song.

Carpenter released a single and music video for the original version of "Espresso" in April.

