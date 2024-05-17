Trending
May 17, 2024 / 8:42 AM

Peso Pluma performs 'La Durango' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Peso Pluma performed "La Durango" and discussed his accidental haircut going viral on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Peso Pluma performed "La Durango" and discussed his accidental haircut going viral on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Peso Pluma took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Mexican singer, 24, performed his song "La Durango" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Pluma released "La Durango" with Junior H and Eslabon Armado earlier this month. The song is the second single to debut from Pluma's forthcoming fourth studio album, Éxodo.

Pluma will release Éxodo on June 20.

In the interview, Pluma discussed his haircut going viral and explained how the style was initially an accident.

"They were cutting my hair in Medellín, in Colombia -- I went to do a video over there when I was starting my career -- and, like, he was just doing it bad," the star recalled.

"When I looked in the mirror, I realized it wasn't that bad," he said. "So I kept it, and all these little kids went crazy on it. That's why I'm having it right now, 'cause all the little kids want it."

Pluma will promote Éxodo with a new North American tour that begins May 26 in Chicago and concludes Oct. 11 in Montville, Conn.

