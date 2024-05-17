Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 17, 2024 / 11:00 AM

New Kids on the Block release 'Still Kids,' first album in 11 years

By Annie Martin
New Kids on the Block released "Still Kids," their first album in over 11 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | New Kids on the Block released "Still Kids," their first album in over 11 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block are officially making their comeback.

The boy band, which first came to fame in the 1980s, released the album Still Kids on Friday.

Advertisement

Still Kids is New Kids on the Block's first album in over 11 years, their first since 10, released in April 2013.

The new album features the singles "Kids" and "A Love Like This," along with 12 other songs: "Magic," "Summer Love," "Long Time Coming," "Dance with You," "Come Back," "In the Night," "Runaway," "Pop," "Get Down" featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff, "Old School Love" featuring Taylor Dayne, "Better Days" and "Stay."

New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre said in an interview with Grammy.com that the group hopes Still Kids gives fans "what they're looking for" while also surprising them at the time.

Advertisement

"I think it takes guts to stretch and grow with the group, within the dynamics of the group. It's not easy but we've always said, 'Let's go, let's give it a shot,'" the singer-songwriter said.

"So this was a good combo, this album. It's new, we're definitely harking back to the good old days, but it definitely reflects that we're not 18 anymore. But I think they're that spirit," he added.

"As we get older, we're always reaching back. We want to have that fire and that curiosity we had as kids," the star added. "We don't want to let the cynicism of life pull us down and at the same time, all that fuels the writing and the expression. So it's exciting to feel good about an album that has the right balance."

New Kids on the Block consists of McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood.

The group will promote Still Kids with the Magic Summer tour featuring Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The tour begins June 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and concludes Aug. 25 in Noblesville, Ind.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
Music // 1 hour ago
RM of BTS shares 'Right Place, Wrong Person' track list
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member RM released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person."
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video
May 17 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a single and music video for the song "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)."
Sabrina Carpenter teases 'SNL' spot, releases new versions of 'Espresso'
Music // 2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter teases 'SNL' spot, releases new versions of 'Espresso'
May 17 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter joined Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang in a teaser for "Saturday Night Live" and released five new versions of her single "Espresso."
Doja Cat releases three reimagined songs with The Joy
Music // 3 hours ago
Doja Cat releases three reimagined songs with The Joy
May 17 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released new versions of "Disrespectful," "Shutcho" and "Acknowledge Me" with South African a cappella group The Joy.
Peso Pluma performs 'La Durango' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Peso Pluma performs 'La Durango' on 'Tonight Show'
May 17 (UPI) -- Peso Pluma performed "La Durango" and discussed his accidental haircut going viral on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Billie Eilish returns with 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' album
Music // 3 hours ago
Billie Eilish returns with 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' album
May 17 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish released "Hit Me Hard and Soft," her first album in nearly three years.
Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton sweep the ACM Awards
Music // 4 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton sweep the ACM Awards
May 17 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson was named Entertainer of the Year and won two other Academy of Country Music Awards at a gala Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
NCT's Mark returns with '200' single, music video
Music // 22 hours ago
NCT's Mark returns with '200' single, music video
May 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star and NCT member Mark released a single and music video for the solo song "200."
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 16 (UPI) -- The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Thursday in Texas.
BET Awards: Drake, Nicki Minaj lead nominees
Music // 1 day ago
BET Awards: Drake, Nicki Minaj lead nominees
May 16 (UPI) -- Drake, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, SZA, Beyoncé and other artists are nominated at the BET Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 does right by Penelope
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 does right by Penelope
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Josh Brolin like a 'kid in the candy store' directing 'Outer Range' episode
Josh Brolin like a 'kid in the candy store' directing 'Outer Range' episode
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement