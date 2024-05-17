1 of 3 | New Kids on the Block released "Still Kids," their first album in over 11 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block are officially making their comeback. The boy band, which first came to fame in the 1980s, released the album Still Kids on Friday.

Still Kids is New Kids on the Block's first album in over 11 years, their first since 10, released in April 2013.

The new album features the singles "Kids" and "A Love Like This," along with 12 other songs: "Magic," "Summer Love," "Long Time Coming," "Dance with You," "Come Back," "In the Night," "Runaway," "Pop," "Get Down" featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff, "Old School Love" featuring Taylor Dayne, "Better Days" and "Stay."

New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre said in an interview with Grammy.com that the group hopes Still Kids gives fans "what they're looking for" while also surprising them at the time.

"I think it takes guts to stretch and grow with the group, within the dynamics of the group. It's not easy but we've always said, 'Let's go, let's give it a shot,'" the singer-songwriter said.

"So this was a good combo, this album. It's new, we're definitely harking back to the good old days, but it definitely reflects that we're not 18 anymore. But I think they're that spirit," he added.

"As we get older, we're always reaching back. We want to have that fire and that curiosity we had as kids," the star added. "We don't want to let the cynicism of life pull us down and at the same time, all that fuels the writing and the expression. So it's exciting to feel good about an album that has the right balance."

New Kids on the Block consists of McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood.

The group will promote Still Kids with the Magic Summer tour featuring Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The tour begins June 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and concludes Aug. 25 in Noblesville, Ind.