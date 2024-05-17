1 of 3 | Doja Cat released new versions of "Disrespectful," "Shutcho" and "Acknowledge Me" with South African a cappella group The Joy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Doja Cat has released reimagined versions of three songs with The Joy. The singer and rapper, 28, released new versions of her songs "Disrespectful," "Shutcho" and "Acknowledge Me" with the South African a cappella group on Friday. Advertisement

Doja Cat and The Joy had performed "Shutcho" and Acknowledge Me" at Coachella music festival in April.

"We love Doja and literally screamed when we heard she wanted us to share the stage of the biggest festival in the world," The Joy told Sowetan Live at the time.

"The stage moment itself went very quickly but imagined being in front of 100,000 people -- we truly loved every minute of it," the group added.

The Joy hails from the small township of Hammarsdale in Mpumalanga, South Africa, and will release its self-titled debut album June 21.

The group celebrated the release of its songs with Doja Cat in a post Friday featuring behind-the-scenes footage of their preparations for Coachella.

"Surprise!! You have been asking so here it is. Doja Cat feat The Joy on three songs! Shutcho, Disrespectful and Acknowledge Me released today!" The Joy said. "We loved recording them, we loved performing them and we now love that we can share them with you to listen again and again."

Advertisement Surprise !! You have been asking so here it is Doja Cat feat The Joy on three songs ! Shutcho, Disrespectful and Acknowledge Me released today! We loved recording them, we loved performing them and we now love that we can share them with you to listen again and again pic.twitter.com/zxlioUERYj— The Joy Official Music (@Thejoyofficialm) May 17, 2024

The original versions of the songs appear on Scarlet 2 Claude, the deluxe edition of Doja Cat's album Scarlet.

