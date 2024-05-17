1 of 3 | Billie Eilish released "Hit Me Hard and Soft," her first album in nearly three years. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish is back with new music. The singer-songwriter, 22, released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on Friday. Advertisement

Hit Me Hard and Soft features the single "Lunch" and nine other songs: "Skinny," "Chihiro," "Birds of a Feather," "Wildflower," "The Greatest," "L'Amour de ma vie," "The Diner," "Bittersuite" and "Blue."

The album is co-written by Eilish and her brother, singer-songwriter and producer Finneas O'Connell.

Hit Me Hard and Soft is Eilish's first album in nearly three years, her first since the Grammy-nominated Happier Than Ever, released in July 2021.

Eilish and O'Connell won Grammys in March for "What Was I Made For?," their 2023 single for the Barbie movie.

Advertisement

Eilish celebrated Hit Me Hard and Soft's release in an Instagram post Friday.

"dude 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' my third album is [expletive] out now i don't even know what to SAAY... @finneas and i put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more. we hope you enjoy it so much and i'll see you on the other side," she wrote. "EEEEEEEEEEEEEK HMHAS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE LOVE YOU ALL TO DEAAAAATH!!!!"

Advertisement

Eilish will promote Hit Me Hard and Soft with a new world tour that begins Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada, and concludes July 27, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo