May 17, 2024 / 10:03 AM

Bebe Rexha releases 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Bebe Rexha released a single and music video for the song "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Bebe Rexha released a single and music video for the song "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha is back with new music.

The singer-songwriter, 34, released a single and music video for the song "Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)" on Friday.

The car-themed "Chase It" video shows Rexha behind the wheel and performing with a group of backup dancers.

The high-energy dance pop-dance anthem is produced by Chris Lake, Sammy Virji, Punctual and Marco Straus.

Rexha shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the "Chase It" music video shoot Wednesday.

Rexha first unveiled "Chase It" during her performance at Coachella music festival in April.

The song is her second single of 2024, following "Deep in Your Love" with Alok, released in January.

Rexha released her most recent album, Bebe, in April 2023.

