May 16 (UPI) -- NCT singer Mark is back with new music.

The K-pop star, 24, released a single and music video for the solo song "200" on Thursday.

The "200" video shows Mark become Spider-Man, a nod to a fan theory that NCT has hinted at in the past.

In the lyrics, Mark sings about the highs and lows of a relationship with a love interest that has made a big splash in his life.

"200" is Mark's first solo single since "Golden Hour," released in April 2023.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members and features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.

Mark performs with NCT 127 and NCT Dream, which announced its Dream Show 3: Dream()Scape world tour last week.