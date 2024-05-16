Trending
Music
May 16, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Luke Combs releases single, music video for 'Twisters' song

By Annie Martin
Luke Combs released a single and music video for "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," his song for the movie "Twisters." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Luke Combs released a single and music video for "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," his song for the movie "Twisters." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

May 16 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is back with new music.

The country music singer, 34, released a single and music video for the song "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" on Thursday.

"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is Combs' song for the movie Twisters. The new film is a standalone sequel to the 1996 movie Twister and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell as storm chasers weathering "a once in a generation tornado outbreak" in Oklahoma.

The "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" video features footage from Twisters and shows Combs perform and drive in a storm.

"I keep chasin' that same old devil down the same old dead end highway / Ridin' that storm runnin' through my veins like a shot down tail spun airplane / Scared of nothin' and I'm scared to death / I can't breathe then I catch my breath," he sings.

Universal Pictures shared a trailer for Twisters earlier this month. The film opens in theaters July 19.

"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is Combs' first release since his album Gettin' Old in March 2023.

The singer leads the nominees at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The show will stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

