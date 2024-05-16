May 16 (UPI) -- BET has announced the nominees for the 2024 BET Awards.
Drake leads this year's nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for All the Dogs and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
Nicki Minaj follows with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2 and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.
J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and and Victoria Monét each have five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher are all up for four awards.
The 24th annual BET Awards will take place June 30 in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.
The awards show celebrates Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.
GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét will perform during the ceremony.
The 2024 BET Awards nominations include:
Album of the Year
11: 11, Chris Brown
A Gift & a Curse, Gunna
American Dream, 21 Savage
Coming Home, Usher
For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
Michael, Killer Mike
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Video of the Year
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat
"All My Life," Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)
"Bongos," Cardi B. featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"First Person Shooter," Drake featuring J. Cole
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake featuring Sexyy Red & SZA
See the full list of nominations here.