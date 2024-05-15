Trending
May 15, 2024

Ive members battle alter egos in 'Accendio' music video

By Annie Martin
Ive released a music video for "Accendio," a song from its EP "Ive Switch." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Ive released a music video for "Accendio," a song from its EP "Ive Switch." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Ive is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a music video for the single "Accendio" on Wednesday.

The "Accendio" video shows the members of Ive battle their dark alter egos for control of a magic wand. Wonyoung leads the light side, while Yujin heads the dark side.

The video is written and directed by Yu Kwang-goeng, who previously directed Ive's "Either Way" video.

"Accendio" appears on Ive's most recent EP, Ive Switch, released in April. The mini album also features the songs "Heya," "Blue Heart," "Ice Queen," "Wow" and "Reset."

Ive Switch was Ive's follow-up to the EP I've Mine, released in October 2023.

Ive consists of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liza and Leeseo, and made its debut in 2021.

