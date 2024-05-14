Advertisement
May 14, 2024 / 1:57 PM

NCT's Mark shares '200' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

May 14 (UPI) -- Mark, a member of South Korean boy band NCT, is gearing up to release his new solo single.

The K-pop star, 24, released a preview of his music video for the song "200" on Tuesday.

The "200" teaser shows Mark sprinting as footage of a city and a forest is seen in the background. The singer is also seen dancing in a studio as another person plays the drums.

Mark will release "200" and the full music video Thursday.

The singer shared a series of teaser images for the music video Monday that featured the themes "Thrust," "Buoyancy" and "Lift."

"200" will mark Mark's first solo single since "Golden Hour," released in April 2023.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members and features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.

Mark performs with NCT 127 and NCT Dream, which announced its Dream Show 3: Dream()Scape world tour last week.

